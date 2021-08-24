SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME Movie

SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero.

When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Directed by: Jon Watts Written by: Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by: Stan Lee and Steve Ditko Produced by: Kevin Feige Amy Pascal ​​Executive Producers: Louis D'Esposito Victoria Alonso JoAnn Perritano Rachel O’Connor Avi Arad Matt Tolmach Cast: Tom Holland Zendaya Benedict Cumberbatch Jon Favreau Jacob Batalon with Marisa Tomei