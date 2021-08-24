Kindergarten teacher shares 'smart idea' to prevent markers from getting lost

Adults with and without children will find this teacher’s marker hack super useful.Whether you’re coloring with the kids or coloring by yourself, it seems like markers and their caps can get lost so easily.Kindergarten teacher Theresa Besenhofer came up with the perfect solution.The teacher taped all the caps from a set of Crayola markers together, so they were one unit.“Then I put a piece of tape on top to cover the lids,” she said.With the marker caps all connected, they’re much more difficult to lose, and it’s easier to keep the set together.Besenhofer’s teacher trick earned 810,000 likes and 5.3 million views on TikTok.“I love this, and I’m not even a teacher,” one person commented