How to extend the life of your AC unit with Precision Air & Plumbing

((SL Advertiser)) Call Precision Air & Plumbing at 602-349-6922 or 602-FIX MY AC or log onto PrecisionAirAndPlumbing.com

Summertime in Arizona is apush our A.

C.

Units to thof precision Aaron plumbinmore out of our units?

Welit all the time all the tibefore the summer having istay up on your preventatithat's how you can extendnot all A C.

Unit as tuneNo they're not.

In fact oufor 1 59 95.

It is a complget our hands dirty we'recoils we're gonna flush yoline up to a pound of freethe most complete tune upsummer and it's already sulate it's never tolao te.it's too late right?

You chad it done only for 1 59