Tuesday 8 a.m. COVID-19 Update

NOW.MEANWHILE WORKERS WITH THEJOHNSON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTWILL BE SET UP AT A SCHOOL INSHAWNEE TONIGHT.HOPING THAT TO TRY.MORE PEOPLE VACCINATED FROM FIVETO SEVEN THIRTY TONIGHT.YOU CAN GO TO HAWKER GROVEMIDDLE SCHLOO TO GET A SHOT.BY THE WAY, YOU DO NOT NEED ANAPPOINTMENT.MEANWHILE PFIZER’S CORONAVIRUSVACCINE NOW HAS FULL FDAAPPROVAL FOR PEOPLE 16 ANDOLDER.IT’S A MAJOR STEP IN HEALTHEXPERTS.HOPE THAT THE RIGOROUS APPROVALPROCESS WILL CONVINCE MOREAMERICANS TO GET THEIR SHOTSABC’S DAN LIEBERMAN SHOWS US HOWTHE CHANGE IS ALREADY HELPINGVACCINE NUMBERS.THIS MORNING PFIZER’S COVID-19VACCINE NOW FULLY APP.BY THE FDA THIS OHIO WOMANFINALLY GETTING THE SHOT AFTERWAITING FOR THAT APPROVAL.I WAS SCARED TO GET THE CARLYSHOT OFFICIALS HOPIN THEG FDAAPPROVAL WILL GIVE REASSURANCETO ABO 82 UTMILLION EL BALL BUTSTILL UNVACCINATED PEOPLE INTHIS COUNTRY TO GET THE SHOT THEFDA DIRECTOR DECLARING THEAPPROVAL PROCESS EXTREMELYRIGOROUS.WE’VE HEARD FALSE CLIENTS OFTHOUSANDS OF PEOPLE HAVE DIEDFROMHE T VACCINE.LET ME BE CLEAR.ESTHE CLAIMSRE A SIMPLY NOT TRUEGETTING A COVID-19AC VCINE CANSAVE YOUR LEIF THE WHITE HOUSESAYING BUSINESSES ANDINSTITUTIONS SHOULD NOW HAVE THEIT INTO ISSUE VACCINE MANDATESIF YOUR BUSINESS LEADER ANONPROFIT LEADER.STATE OR LOCAL LABOR CALLING YOUNOW TO DO THAT REQUIRE IT THEPENTAGON PREPARING TO REQUIREETH SHOT FOR MORE THAN 1.3MILLION ACTIVE DUTY TROOPS, NEWYORK CITY MANDATING THE VACCINEFOR ALL SCHOOL EMPLOYEES AND INCALIFORNIA COLLEGE STUDENTS NOWREQUIRED TO GET THEIR SHOTSBEFORE ATTENDING IN PERSONCLASSES THE CALL TO GETVACCINEDAT MORE URGENT THAN EVERAS MORE AMERICANSIE D OF COVIDSOME 738 EVERY DAY NOW.WE INTUBATE THEM ALMOST THEIRLAST WORDS ARE BEGGING US FORVACCINE.BY THAT TIME IT’S ALREADY TOOLATE AS CHILDREN HEAD BACK TOTHE CLASSROOM THE CDC DIRECTORTELLING ABC NEWS MORE DATA ISSTILL NEEDED BEFORE KIDS UNDER12 CAN GET THE SHOT.MAYBE BY NOVEMBER BEST WAY TOKEEP OUR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGEOF 12 SAFE IS TO VACCINATE ALLTHE PEOPLE WHO ARE AROUND THEMAND TO HAVE THEM WEAR MASKSHE WNTHEY ATTEND SCHOOLS DAILY,BERMAN ABC NEWS, NEW YORK.AND THE NEWS ADVISORS FDAAPPROVAL IS LOCAL DOCTORSFEELING OPTIMISTIC THE DEPUTYDIRECTOR OF JOHNSON COUNTY’SHEALTH DEPARTMENT KNOWS THATTHIS WON’T BE A QUICK FIX, BUTHE SAY IST’S A STEP IN THE RIGHTDIRECTION.IT’S BEST THAT WE LOOK AT THISFROM A YOU KNOW, KIND OF ALARGER COMMUNITY PERSPECTIVE ANDENURCOAGE PEOPLE ACROSS THEREGION AND ACROSS TO GETVACCINATED.WE TALKED TO A FEW PEOPLE OUTSHOPPING ON MONDAY JUSTS A NEWSOF THE APPROL BVAROKE MOSTSHARED THE SAME OPINION THAT THELATEST APPROVAL GIVES THEM ANEXTRA SENSE OF SECURITY ABOUTTHE VACCINE SAFETY.AND IFOU YR PLANS TAKE YOU TOPRAIRIE VILLAGE TODAY, MAKE SURETO GRAB A MASK.THE CITY’S MANDATE BEGINS TODAY.KATIE STEIN’S BED EVANS EXPLAINSTHE RULE THIS MORNING.PRAIRIE VILLAGE KANSAS IS NOWTHE ONLY CITY IN JOHNSON COUNTYWITH A MASKED MANDATE ON THEBOOKS THE CITY COUNCILADE M THATDECISION HEER LAST WEEK CITINGTHE RISING NUMBER OFOV CID-19CASES IN PRAIRIE VILLAGEND A INJOHNSON COUNTY FUELED BY THATREMO CONTAGIOUS DELTA VARIANTTHAT MASK MADET I OFFICIALLYWENT INTO EFFECT EARLIER ON THISMORNING.IT’S FOR ANYBODY FIVE AND OLDERINSIDE PUBLIC SPACES IN THECITY.IT’LL BE IN EFFECT.AT LEAST SEPTEMBER 30TH.THERE ARE SOME EXEMPTIONS BUILTINTO THIS RULE.FOR EXAMPLE, A BUSINSES WOULDN’THAVE TO REQUIRE MASKS IF THEYREQUIRE.PROOF OF VACCINATION TO ENTERAN TDHIS MANDATE WILL NOT BEEXTENDED TO CHURCSHE OFFICESTHAT AREN’T OPEN TO THE PUBLICOR ANY GOVERNMENT FACILITIES NOTOWNED AND OPERADTE BY THE CITYOF PRAIRIE VILLAGE WLEHI DATE ISSET TO GO THROUGH AT LSTEA THEEND OF SEPTEMBER.THE CITY COUNCIL WILL ALSO BEMEETING NEXT MONTH TO DECEIDWHETHER OR NOT THEY WANT TOEXNDTE IT OUT EVEN FURTHER INPRAIRIE VILLAGE.MATT EVANS.KVC 9 NEWS.ALRIGHT.MEANWHILE, TODAY IS THE DEADLINEFOR THE SECOND ROUND OFMISSOURI’SIP V DRAWING.YOU COULD WIN $1000,0 JUST FORGETTING VACCINATED.ALL YOU’VE GOT TO DO IS GOONLINE AND FILL OUT A FORM WITHINFORMATION ABOUT WHERE YOU GOTYOUR VACCINE.THE WEBSITE IS HERE IN YOURSCREEN COVID-19.VACCINE.MO.GOV SLASH WIN.80 WINNERS WLIL BE CHOSEN ONFRIDAY.THE STATE’S GOING TO CONTACTTHEM BY PHONE AND EMAIL ONCEEVERYTHI