Thursday, September 2, 2021

Top 10 Upcoming Video Game Sequels of 2022

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:11s 0 shares 1 views

There are some amazing video game sequels right around the corner!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most anticipated follow-ups currently slated for 2022 releases, although the game industry has a habit of delaying titles.

Our countdown includes “Gran Turismo 7” (2022), “Splatoon 3” (2022), “God of War: Ragnarök” (2022), “Horizon Forbidden West” (TBA), “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” sequel (2022) and more!

