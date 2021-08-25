'Saints Row' Is Getting a 2022 Reboot

Last week, video game journalist Geoff Keighley broke the news that 'Saints Row' would be the next video game series to get a reboot.

Now, developer Volition has announced that the upcoming reboot, simply titled 'Saints Row,' is scheduled to be released on February 25, 2022.

The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

The Verge reports that 'Saints Row' titles are known for over-the-top open-world gameplay.

While the original game was a play on Rockstar's 'GTA,' the franchise quickly evolved into a funny spoof of multiple franchises.

Over the course of the series, the game satirized 'Mass Effect' and even Michael Bay’s 'Armageddon.'.

According to The Verge, this reboot looks to maintain the core gameplay that prioritized fun over making a realistic sim.

Of course, the reboot will feature weird outfits, cool cars and absurd weapons.

The game will reportedly take place in Santo Ileso, a fictional city inspired by the American Southwest.

A CGI trailer for the game showed off gritty desert roads, a Las Vegas-like district and more.

The story stars three main characters and your customizable protagonist as you build a criminal empire.

