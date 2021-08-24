Vaccination Agreement Reached Between Disney and Union Workers

Florida's Walt Disney World has now mandated that all workers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

ABC reports that the decision includes all union employees as well as non-union and salaried workers.

On August 23, the deal was reached between Disney and a union coalition.

The decision came shortly after the Pfizer vaccine earned full Food and Drug Administration approval.

According to the agreement, workers must show proof of vaccination by Oct.

22 in order to remain employed.

A statement by the union said that employees can request exemptions on medical or religious grounds.

According to the Service Trades Council Union, any employee who doesn’t comply, and doesn’t request an exemption, will be , “separated from the company with a ‘yes’ rehire status.”.

ABC reports that prior to the pandemic, the coalition covered approximately 43,000 of 77,000 Disney World workers.

Last month, Disney mandated that all non-union employees receive the vaccine within 60 days.

At the time, all employees working from home were told they needed to show proof of vaccination before returning to work.

Over the next several weeks, the company will hold on-site vaccine events for employees