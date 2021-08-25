Kern County Public Health announces over 400 new cases of COVID-19

The Kern County Public Health Department's coronavirus dashboard added another 442 new cases of COVID overnight with no new deaths attributed to the virus.
There were also no new cases of the delta variant reported in the latest count.
Starting Sept. 20 proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required for indoor events with 1,000 or more people..
