Serena Williams Forced to Exit US Open Due to Injury

The 23-time tennis champion announced her withdrawal from the U.S. Open on Aug.

25 via Instagram.

Williams revealed that she is suffering from a torn hamstring.

After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, ... , Serena Williams, via Instagram .

... I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring, Serena Williams, via Instagram .

New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play – .., Serena Williams, via Instagram .

... I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar, Serena Williams, via Instagram .

Thank you for your continued support and love.

I’ll see you soon, Serena Williams, via Instagram .

The tennis champion and celebrity has not won a major tournament since 2017.

Her withdrawal from the U.S. Open marks just the third time she has missed the Grand Slam since she began her career in 1998.

She has won the tournament six times.

Williams also withdrew from Wimbledon earlier this year.

In the other 2021 Grand Slam tournaments, Williams made it to the semi-finals in the Australian Open... .

... and was defeated in the fourth round of the French Open.

Williams is one Grand Slam title away from tying the record of 24 set by Margaret Court