Genius' dad opens car trunk and transforms it into baby's playpen: 'It's the perfect spot'

This dad leveled up to make sure his baby girlhad the best time during mom's appointment.Sometimes the only place where you canhang out while you wait is the parking lot —and nobody wants to be sitting in a hot carfor an hour, especially with a baby.The TikTok Baby Belle Family documents10-month-old Belle as she grows up.In one video, Belle's father said he reached"dad level 9,000" when he came up with a way for herto enjoy the downtime while they waited for mom."Belle wants to play while mommyis in her appointment," the father said."Trunk is the perfect spot”.The dad kept the trunk of the car wideopen, filling it with blankets and Belle's toys.After he reinforced the open trunkwith a barrier, it looked just like a playpen.He was sure to stay within arm's reach ofBelle as she happily played with her toys.

Nowthis is one way to have a baby tailgate party."She's adorable, and it'sthe perfect spot," a user said."I did the same thing with my 2-year-oldwhen my husband was getting his surgeryon his hand," another wrote."You are a genius," a person commented