Live Weather from the BMW Championship in Baltimore

FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS.

IT'SFOR THE B-M- W CHAMPIONSHIP...THE FIRST P-G-A EVENT IN OURAREA.... SINCE 1962!

BUT GOLFISN'T THE ONLY SUCCESS SOMEARE SEEING FROM THE EVENT....IT'S ALSO HELPING PUT HUNDDSOF KIDS... THROUGHOL CLEGE.WMAR 2 NEWS'S STEVIE DANIELSIS LIVE AT CAVES VALLEY INOWINGS MILLS WITH DETAILONTHE EVANS SCHOLARS PROGRAM.ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANTORGANIZATIONS IN GOLF IS THEWESTERN GOLF ASSOCIATION HRE.WITH ME IS JOHN KACZKOWSKI--PRESIDENTND A CEO OTHFWESTERN GOLF ASSOCIATION.JOH YOUN, ARE ALL ABOUTPUTTING A FUTURE IN FULLSWING.

THIS TOURNAMENT HASRAISED MORE THAN 30 MLLIONDOLLARS FOR THEVANS ESCHOLARS' FOUNDATION SINCE2007... EXPLAIN WHY THISFODAUNTION IS SO IMPORTANT ANDWHO BENEFITS FROM IT?

TheWestern Golf Association, thegroup that organizes thetournament, awards a four-yearcollege scholarship to 300caddies a year from across thecountry.

OUR OWN SHAWN STEPNERGOT A CHANCE TO SPEAK WI OTHOF THE EVANS SCHOLARS.ERNAME IS VARADA MAULKHAN... ANDSHE'S FMRO CATONSVILLE.

WHENSHE GOT THE ANNOUNCEMENT INTHE MAIL... SHE DIDN'T KNOWWHAT IT WAS AT FIRST.

I firstthought it was a credit card some opening up the envelope anditct aually being the Evansscholarship was a wondlersurprise and I may havesttlared my mother a littlebit but it was absolutelywonderful and I believe myparents were close to tearsbecause they didn't expect it.It was absolutely wonderful.VARADA IS HEADING TO CLEGEOLPARK FOR HER FRESHMAN YEARTHE UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND.SHE PLANS TO DOUBLE MAJORN ISECONDARY EDUCATIONND AHISTORY.

NOW JOHN... VARADASAYS SHE'S PLAYED AND CADDIEDAT THIS COURSE... CALLS IT AWONDERFUL VENUE TO GOLF AT...AND SHE'S PUMPED THE B-M-WCHAMPIONSHIP IS HERE.

WHATSTOOD OUT TO YOU ABOUT WANTINGTO BRING THIS GREATCHAMPIONSHIP TO CAVES VALLEYAND THE BALTIMORE AREA?

CavesValley Golf Club will host the2021 BMW Championship August24-29.

The top 70 players inthe world will compete in thisdecisive PGA Tour FedEx Cupplayoff tournamenTonightScattered showers andthunderstorms, mainly before8pm.

Partlcly oudy, with