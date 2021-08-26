Goliath Season 4

Goliath Season 4 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Once a powerful lawyer, Billy McBride is now burned out and washed up, spending more time in a bar than a courtroom.

However, when the legal system is rigged for the rich and powerful, Billy's dogged pursuit of justice compels him to uncover the truth, at any cost... starring Billy Bob Thornton, JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Jena Malone, Tania Raymonde, Haley Joel Osment, William Hurt, Bruce Dern, Elias Koteas, Geoffrey Arend, Brandon Scott, Clara Wong, Obba Babatunde release date September 24, 2021 (on Amazon Prime Video)