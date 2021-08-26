My 8.5M Fans Mistake Me For Scarlett Johansson | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

MODEL and social media sensation Kate Shumskaya bears a startling resemblance to Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson.

Based in Russia, Kate’s similarity to Scarlett was first noticed by her classmates at school when she was just 12 years old.

She looks so much like Scarlett, her Instagram gets flooded with well wishing messages as fans think Kate’s profile is actually the real Scarlett J’s... Kate told Truly: “A lot of people write to me saying I was wonderful in a certain role, that I’m a wonderful actress, a lot of people, quite a few people think I’m Scarlett Johansson.” Kate not only looks like Scarlett, she also regularly dresses up in cosplay as Johansson’s Marvel character Black Widow, performing dances and comedy sketches on her TikTok with each upload gaining her thousands of views.

Her Black Widow content has changed Kate’s life, her first video in costume went viral.

Kate told Truly: “Until recently, I was a sales manager and today I’m a blogger, TikTokker and that’s about it.” Kate hopes to one day meet Scarlett in person and often wonders if the Hollywood A-Lister has heard about her and the uncanny likeness they share: “Of course.

Most of all, I’d love to see her reaction and what she would say.

So I’d like to know whether she knows about me or not.” https://www.instagram.com/mimisskate/?hl=en https://www.tiktok.com/@mimisskate?lang=en https://instagram.com/pear.l.y?utm_medium=copy_link