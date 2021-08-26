Skip to main content
Thursday, August 26, 2021

Hartland's Round Elementary requiring masks until Labor Day due to COVID-19 cases amongst students

In an email to parents, Hartland Consolidated Schools announced that Round Elementary will undergo a mask mandate following several positive COVID-19 cases amongst students.

KIMBERLY CRAIG, "7 ACTION NEWS."NOW TO A SPIKE IN CORONAVIRUSCASES AT SCHLSOO IN LIVINGSTONCOUNTY.HARTLAND CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLSAYS SIX STUDESNT HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR PROBABLE CASES OFCOVID-19.WITH MORE THAN 100 STUDENTS INQUARANTINE SINCE SCHOOL BEGANJUST LAST WE.

