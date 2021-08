Reaction to Abbott's mandate ban

VACCINE, GOVERNOR ABBOTT SAYSHE IS BANNING ANY TYPE OFCOVID MANDATES...WHEN IT COMESTO LOCAL OR STATE GOVERNMENTS.THERE ARE SOMEEXCEPTIONS...LIKE LINGVICENTERS AND NURSING HOMES ...BUT PUBLIC AND PRIVATEBUSINESSES WHO RECEIVE ANYTYPE OF PUBLIC FUNDING...COULDALSO BE PROHIBITED FROMREQUIRING VACCINATIONS.

25NEWS REPORTER LEIGHA MCNEILHAS THE STY.ORREPORTER INTRO SINCE MARCH OFLAST YEAR GOV.

ABBOTT HAS ENBEEXTENDING THE STATES DISASTERDECLARATION, WHICH GIVE HIMTHE AUTHORITY TO INITIATE ISTHPROCLAMATION.

TRACK 1 GOV.ABBOTT BREAKING THE NEWS ONTWITTER, DECLARING THAT YANPUBLIC OR PRIVATE ENTITY THATIS RECEIVI ONGR WILL RECEIVESTATE FUNDS CANNOT MANDATECOVID19 VACCINATIONS FOREMPLOYEES D ANCANNOT REQUIREPROOF OF VACCINATION FOR THEOR CONSUMERS.

SOT: DR.MY AMERSOIVSKY - DIRECTOOFRNURSING, A&M CENTRAL TEXAS "IDID A PRETTY EXTENSIVELITERATURE SEARCH AND REALLYDIDN'T FIND ANYTHING." TRACK 2THIS IS THE FIRST TIME DR. AMYMERSOIVSKY SAY SHE HAS SEEANNEXECUTIVE ORDER BANNING AMANDATE OF AN FDA APPREDOVVACCINE.

SOT: .

AMYDRMERSOIVSKY - DIRECTOR OFNURSING, A&M CENTRAL TEXAS"SEVERAL OTHER STATES DHAMANDATE BANS, AS LONG ASHE TVACCINES WERE UNDER THEEMERGENCY USTHE EAUTHORIZATIONS ARE ALWAYS.UT BNOW THAT PFIZER HAS BEENAPPROVED BY THE FDA, I HEAVNOT SEEN ANY OTHER REALLYPERMANENT BAN." TRACK 3 WITHTEXAS SETTING THE STAGE FORTHIS TYPE OF PROCLAMATION,MANY ORGANIZATIONS ARE PUSNGHIAHEAD WITH VACCINATION EFFORTSAND COMBATING MISINFORMATI.ONSOT: ALFRED SOLANO -CEOPRESIDENT OF CEN- TEX CHAMBEROF COMMERCE "FOLKS AREVACCINATED, THEY'RE NOT GOINGTO BECOME ILL AS LIKY ELTO BEILL.

AND IF THEY ARE, THEY'RENOT ILL AS LONG.

THAT WAY THEYWILL BE AT WORK, THEY REWESHOPPING, THERE'LL BE SHOPPINGAT YOUR BUSINESSES." TRACK 4IT'S NOT ABOUT BEING FOR ORAGNSAIT A VACCINE MANDATE,ALFRED SOLANO, CEO ANDPRESIDENT OF THE CEN-TEXCHAMBER OF COMMERCE, SAYS IT'SJUST ABOUT BUSINESS.

SOT:ALFRED SOLANO -CEO PRESINTDEOF CEN- TEX CHAMBER OFCOMMERCE "THIS IS THIS IS NOTABOUT YOU KNOW, TRYING TOFOE RCPEOPLE TO DO THINGS THEYDON'T WANT TO WE ARE WE'REAGAINST THAT.

IT'S GOOD FORBUSINESS.

WE ARE HERE TOSUPPORT OUR LOCAL BUSINESSECONOMY." TRACK 5 MANDATE ORNOT, MERSIOVSKY SAYS IT'S ADECISION ALL YOUR OWN.

SOT:DR. AMY MERSOIVSKY - DIRECTOROF NURSING, A&M CENTRAL XATES"MAKE SURE THAT YOU'RE LOOKINGAT RELIABLE RESOURCES.

THERE'SA LOT OF MISINFORMATION ANDDISINFORMATION GOING AROUNDABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINES.EVERYBODY HAS THE RIGHT TOREFUSE MEDICAL CARE.

INCLUDINGVACCINATION." REPORTER TAGABBOTT ALSO ANNOUNCING THAT HEIS ADDING THIS TO THE LENGYTHLIST OF ITEMS ALREADY ON THEAGENDA FOR THIS SPECIALSESSION WITH THE DEADLINEAPPROACHING, ON SEPTEMBE