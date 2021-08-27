2022 Lincoln Navigator Flight Blue Reserve Design Preview

With the debut of the new 2022 Navigator, Lincoln is introducing two new Black Label themes to its portfolio.

The new themes – Central Park and Invitation – build on the brand’s commitment to exquisite craftsmanship while adding new elements for clients to enjoy.

The Black Label experience represents the very best that Lincoln has to offer, with exclusive member benefits and specially curated interiors, creating a personalized experience for clients that they can make their own.

Currently available on Navigator, Aviator and Nautilus, Lincoln Black Label saw a sales increase of 15 percent in the first half of 2021 – 8 percent of total SUV sales.

On Navigator, Black Label sales improved 35 percent this year, representing more than 20 percent of all Navigators sold.

Specially curated Black Label themes are designed to evoke an experience that is uniquely Lincoln, using the finest materials such as premium Venetian leathers and designer woods.

Designers tend to even the smallest details – from intricate laser-etched wood designs to unique stitching and perforation on the premium leathers – all coming together to bring warmth, comfort and a true feeling of luxury.