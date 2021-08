Local man in Tehachapi does what he can to help the families in Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan two weeks ago, one local man in Tehachapi has been trying to help families get to safety.

Even many Afghans were injured and killed, who were standing at the airport trying to evacuate.

HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONALAIRPOREVEN MANY AFGHANS WERE INJUREDAND KILLED, OWERE STANDING AT THE AIRPORTTRYING TO EVACUATE..

SCETHE TALIBAN TOOK CONTROL OFAFGHANISTAN TWO WEEKS AGO,ONE LOCAL MAN IN TEHACHAPI HASBEEN TRYING TO HELP FAMIESLIGET TO SAFETY.23ABC'S MYTHILI GUBBI HAS THESTORY"I'VE TAKEN 6 DAYS OF PERSONALLEAVE TO DO THIS..

AND IF I HADMUCH MORE LEAVE, I WOULD TAKETHE REST OF MY LIFE TOO DTHIS.ROBERT HOWELLS HAS BEEN EMPLOYEDWITH THE U-SGOVERNMENT FOR THE PAST 4DECADES AND SPENT ..

ANDSPENT 4 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN"WHILE I WAS OVER THERE, I HADE THOPPORTUNITTOYWORK SHOULDER TO SHOULDER, BOTHWITH AMERICAN GUYS,BUT MOST OF US ARE BACK HOME ANDSAFE BUT SHOULDETOSHOULDER WITH OTHER GUYS THATREALLY KEPT OMEUT OF A LOOFTHOT WATER WHEN THINGS COULD HAVEGOTTEN REALLY D.BAHOWELLS SAYS HE IS DISAPPOINTEDABOUT HOW THE ADMINISTRATIONHAS HANDLED THE EVACUATION ANDWANTS TO DO WHATEREVECAN TO HELP FAMILIES IN NE.

ED"I NEVER HAD DREAMED THAT WEWOULD HAVE AN EVACUATIONPLAN THAT DID NOT WHOLEHEARTEDLYINCLEENSURING THAT THESE GUYS WOULDBE BROUGHTOSAFETY IN ONE WAY, SHAPE ORFORM.."HE HELPS WITH VISA PAPERWO, RKGIVING UPDATES TO PEOPLE ONTHE GROUND THERE, GETS DETAILSFROMHE TM TO HELPWITH VISAS..

HOWELLS SAYS ATTHWITH THE COMPLICATEDEVACUATION SITUATION NOW, EVENU-S CITIZENS, GRN EECARD HOLDERS, SPECIAL IMMIGRANTVISA, OR SVI, HOLDS ERAND APPLICANTS ARE NOT ABLE TOGET TO THE AIRPORT SAFELY ANDBOARD THE FLIGHTS OUT.<"IF THERE AISNY INKLING OUTTHERE THAT ONLY THE PEOPLE WHOARE LEFT ARE THE ONES THAT WANTTO REMAIN THERE, THAT ISBOLOA.GNTHERE ARE TONS, THOUSANDS OFPEOPLE THAT NEED TO REUESCFROM BEHIND ENEMY LINES TO THISDA"EVEN IN A PERSONAL CAPACITY, HEWANTS TO MAKE SURE HE IS DOINGEVERYTHING HE CAN TO KP EETHESEFAMILIESSAFE AND WHERE THEY WANT TO BE..HOWELLS SAYS THAT EVEN IF THESEFAMILIES NEED A PLACE TOSTAY ONCE THEY REACH THE U, -SHIS HOME IOPS EN TO THEM.."ANY PERSON THAT'S ON MY LISTTHAT NEEDS A PLACE TO ST, AYWE HAVE A BIG HOUSE, NOT ENOUGHTO HOLD 125 PEOPLE BWE'LL FIGURE IT OUT, ALL OF THEMCAN MECOCOMING UP -- THE CALDOR FIRECO