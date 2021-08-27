Jojo Siwa breaks barriers on new season of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Jojo Siwa and Suni Lee join the new season of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ with Jojo Siwa being the first person to compete with a same-sex partner.
HLN’s Melissa Knowles reports.
The YouTube personality will make history as the first celeb to feature a same-sex partner on season 30 of 'DWTS'.
ABC has revealed the first two contestants on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”
Nickelodeon alum JoJo Siwa..