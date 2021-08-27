Texas flags to be lowered at half-staff to honor Kabul explosion victims

Texas Gov.
Greg Abbott ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor the U.S. service members who lost their lives during an attack at the airport yesterday in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Texas Gov.
Greg Abbott ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor the U.S. service members who lost their lives during an attack at the airport yesterday in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Flags at the U.S. Capitol have been lowered to half-staff to honor the U.S service members and others killed during attacks in..