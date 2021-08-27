Haze Covers Bay Area as Wildfire Smoke Moves Back Into Region

Team coverage of deteriorating air quality in the East Bay due to increasing wildfire smoke, rising temperatures (8-27-2021)
Team coverage of deteriorating air quality in the East Bay due to increasing wildfire smoke, rising temperatures (8-27-2021)
Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen speaks with UCSF's Dr. Stephanie Holm about children and the health risks associated with wildfire..
The Bay Area saw hazy skies and poor air quality in some areas as smoke from the massive Caldor and Dixie fires drifted into the..