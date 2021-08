VIRGINIA.CROWDSHONOR THE 11 MARINES, ONESOLDIER AND ONE NAVY CORPSMANKILLED IN THE KABUL AIRPORTATTACK.THE VIGIL TOOKPLACE AT THE IWO JIMAMEMORIAL...WITH MANY SERVICE MEMBERSATTENDING.TO PAY TRIBUTE,THE MARINES IN THE GROUP BELTEDOUT THE "MARINE'S HYMN" WITHCANDLES HELD BY THOSE INATTENDANCE.SIGNS WERE ALSO LAID OUT WITHTHE NAMES OF THEFALLEN...AND ATTENDEES WEREABLE TO SIGN THEM WITH WORDS OFRESPECT.