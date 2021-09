MOUNT ADAMS Movie

MOUNT ADAMS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A team of UFO investigators find themselves fighting for survival as alien monsters hunt them on the slopes of Mount Adams. Starring Tim Wade, Emily Sweet, Matthew O’Donnell, Phillip Wade, Allesondra Helwig, Alysse Fozmark, Tom Avila, Greg James.

Directed by Phillip Wade.

Mount Adams is now available on Amazon Prime Video, VUDU, DirecTV, and Walmart DVD.