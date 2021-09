Wind picks up at reservoir

THERE.YES, AARON, WE’RE STILL HERE ATTHE RESERVOIR ON SPILLWAY ROADAND CONDITIONS ARE RAPIDLYANCHGING.YOU KNOW, IT’S DIFFERENT WHENYOU HEAR THAT WHEN SPEEDS AREGONNA BE 30 40 50 60 AND YOU’REACTUALLY STANDING IN IT.I MEAN THESE WIND CONDITIONS ARESTARTING TO GET REALLYAGGRESSIVE.YOU KNOW, IT’S I DON’T KWNO IFYOU CAN HEAR MY RAIN JACKET, BUTYOU KNOW, THAT WINDS I JUSTBLOWING INTO MY ST,UI YOU KNOWINTO MY RAIN JACKET INTO MY RAINPANTS AND IT’S REALLY WHIPPINGAGAINST ETH IS HERE.I DON’T KNOW IF YOU CAN SEE ITWHIPPING ACROSS THE PARKING LOTHERE AT THE RESERVOIR AND ALSO,YOU KNOW AGAINST THE SPEED LIMITSIGN THERE, YOU KNOW, SIGNS AREWHIPPING LEFT AND RIGHT AND THEWATER IS JUST BRUSHING OFFAGAINST THE FLOOR HERE AND YOUCAN ACTUALLY HEAR I’M NOT SUREIF YOU CAN HEAR THE SOUNDS OFTHIS.REHE WATER IS ACTUALLY BEINGPUMPED HERE AT THE RESERVOIR TOJUST KIND OF MAKE SOME ROOM FORTHE RAIN THAT WE’RE EXPECTINGHERE TODAY IN THE MROET AND ITIS SOUNDING AGGRESSIVE IS IT ISREALLY THE WIND AND THE RAIN ISREALLY BLOWING OUT HERE THISMORNING.IT’S DEFINITELY A GOOD TIME TOHAVE A PLAN IN PLACE AND TOREALLY CHECK ON YOUR LOVED ONES.THESE ARE NOT CONDITISON ANYBODYWANTS TO BE OUT IN AND WE WILLCONTINUE TO KEEP YOU GUYS UPD.DI WDE’RE HERE LIVE AT THERESERVOIR SPILL