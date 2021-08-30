Rockets hit neighborhood near Kabul airport amid US pullout

He rockets didn’t halt the steady stream of U.S. military C-17 cargo jets taking off
He rockets didn’t halt the steady stream of U.S. military C-17 cargo jets taking off
Watch VideoThe United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to..
In a statement, the White House said that "operations continue uninterrupted" at Kabul airport.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Rocket fire apparently targeting Kabul's international airport struck a nearby neighborhood on Monday,..