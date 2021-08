Sumit Antil wins gold in Javelin throw at Tokyo Paralympics, breaks world record thrice | Oneindia

India’s javelin thrower Sumit Antil broke the world record thrice to win the gold medal in the F64 category.

This is India’s 2nd gold medal win in the Tokyo Paralympics and the first in athletics.

