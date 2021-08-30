Avani Lekhara is first Indian woman to win Paralympic Gold, equals world record | Oneindia News
Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a paralympic gold medal.

She won India's first para gold in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

