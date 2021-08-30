Top 10 Times Jackie Chan Got Seriously Injured

Jackie Chan is legendary for his martial arts and doing his own stunts on set, but those amazing scenes can be dangerous!
WatchMojo presents the Top 10 Injuries Jackie Chan suffered while shooting!
But what will take the top spot on our list?
Will it be his neck, injury, his eye injury, or his fractured skull?
Watch to find out!
Written by Spencer Sher Jackie Chan is legendary for his martial arts and doing his own stunts on set, but those amazing scenes can be dangerous!
WatchMojo presents the Top 10 Injuries Jackie Chan suffered while shooting!
But what will take the top spot on our list?
Will it be his neck, injury, his eye injury, or his fractured skull?
Watch to find out!
Watch on WatchMojo: WatchMojo.com Big thanks to Sara Jason, Adnan_85, and Jarvis Hon for suggesting this idea, and to see how WatchMojo users voted, check out the suggest page here: