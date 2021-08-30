US Civilian Evacuations Come To An End In Afghanistan, Military Making Sure Soldiers Get Out

Natalie Brand reports US military is making sure it gets soldiers and equipment out of the country before President Biden's August 31st deadline.
Watch VideoRocket fire apparently targeting Kabul's international airport struck a nearby neighborhood on Monday, the eve of the..
The mass evacuations and chaos at Kabul's central airport, now under the control of the U.S. military, continued into Monday with..