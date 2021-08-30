Jake Paul Wins Split Decision Over Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley via split decision, remains undefeated.

On August 29, Jake Paul won an eight round split decision over Tyron Woodley to improve his professional boxing record to 4-0.

Fox reports that it was the first fight in the YouTube star’s short career that went the to the judge's scorecards.

The bout lasted all eight rounds with ringside judges divided on the winner of the bout.

Two out of three judges saw Paul winning with scores of 77-75 and 78-74.

While one judge gave it to Woodley 77-75.

The shorter Woodley managed to rattle Paul, who weathered the storm to use his greater height and reach to box to a victory from the outside.

Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, called for a rematch.

Fox reports that the former UFC champion initially agreed to get a tattoo of Paul if he lost the fight.

Woodley came into his professional boxing debut having lost four consecutive UFC fights.

At 39 years old, the former mixed martial artist entered the ring with a 15 year age disadvantage to the younger and larger Paul.

Paul now can add Woodley to the list of people he has beaten.

Ali Eson Gib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren had all lost to Paul