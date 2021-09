2021 Special Olympics Colorado Plane Pull

Denver7 is proud to once again sponsor and take part in the Special Olympics Colorado Plane Pull.

The event raises thousands of dollars to support Special Olympics Colorado athletes every year.

This year is the second year the event is being held at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, teams of 15 will pull a 65,000 lb.

Gulfstream-IV jet 15 feet across the tarmac while competing for the fastest time.