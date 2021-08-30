China Limits Online Gaming to 3 Hours a Week for Minors

The new restrictions were announced via China's media outlet, 'South China Morning Post.'.

Those under the age of 18 are now limited to three hours of gaming per week.

All three hours must occur over the weekend, .

With one hour allowed per day beginning on Friday night.

Gamers are allowed to play an hour on Sunday between eight and nine p.m.

The purpose of the new restrictions is to prevent "gaming addiction.".

The World Health Organization (WHO) first recognized "gaming addiction disorder" in 2018.

[The disorder is characterized by] significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning, WHO, via Business Insider.

China had already restricted gaming for children to 90 minutes per day.

The nation has also placed a limit on the amount of money one can spend on games.

Gamers are required to register with their actual names.

China is the largest gaming market in the world.

In addition, China company Tencent holds at least a 40 percent stake in Epic Games, maker of 'Fortnite.'.

The company employs a facial recognition feature within its smartphone games in order to monitor children's gameplay.