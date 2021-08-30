EU Recommends Reinstating Travel Restrictions on US Travelers Amid Delta Variant Surge

On August 30, the European Union recommended that Americans should once again be banned from nonessential travel to its member states.

That recommendation comes following a rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States.

EU countries, including France, Italy and Germany, have been advised to reinstate travel restrictions and halt the arrival of tourists from the U.S. and five other countries.

According to CNN, the guidance also applies to Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and the Republic of North Macedonia.

It is a non-binding recommendation, meaning it remains up to each individual EU country to decide whether to reinstate restrictions.

In May, the EU had begun to lift restrictions on U.S. travelers.

In June, the European Council advised that the bloc lift restrictions on nonessential travel from 14 countries, including the United States.

However, in recent weeks, COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have surged.

What is going on now is both entirely predictable, but entirely preventable.

And you know we know we have the wherewithal with vaccines to turn this around.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via CNN.

We could turn this around and we could do it efficiently and quickly if we just get those people vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via CNN.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 52.1% of Americans have been fully vaccinated