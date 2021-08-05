US To Require Foreign Travelers To Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Joe Biden’s administration is currently working on a plan to reopen travel to the United States.

A White House official revealed the news to Reuters on Aug.

But the White House is reportedly not quite ready to lift restrictions yet due to the ever-present COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States is currently dealing with a rise in COVID-19 cases, likely due to the highly-transmissible Delta variant.

According to the unnamed official, Biden’s administration is specifically working on a plan to require all foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A number of interagency “working groups” are reportedly working on this solution.

Working groups are developing a policy and planning process to be prepared for when the time is right to transition to this new system…, White House Official, to Reuters .

[The new system will include] a phased approach that over time will mean, with limited exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States (from all countries) need to be fully vaccinated, White House Official, to Reuters .

Currently, the U.S. bars most non-citizens from entering the country if they have been in the following areas within the last 14 days: .

China, Iran, the 26 Schengen nations in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India.

Only essential workers from Mexico and Canada are currently permitted to cross by land into the United States.

According to industry officials, it will potentially be months before any travel restrictions are lifted.