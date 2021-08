South Florida emergency crews respond to help Hurricane Ida victims

Emergency officials from South Florida are on the ground in Louisiana after widespread destruction was caused by Hurricane Ida.

THEIR HOMES AND BUSINESSES...RESOURCES AND AGENCIES FROMSOUTH FLORIDA ARE HELPININGRESPONSE TO THE DEVESTATION.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S RYANHUGHES HAS MORE.IT'S BEEN A LONG 36 HOURS FORMANY FOLKS IN LOUISIANA...ANDFLORIDA IS DOING EVERYTHGINPOSSIBLE TO HELP FOLLOWING THEMONSTER HURRICANE THAT POUNDEDTHE GULF COAST.

-------------VO------------------ MORE THANA MILLION PEOPLE ARE WITHOUTPOWER...INCLUDING ALMOST THEENTIRE CITY OF NEW ORLEANS.FLORIDA POWER AND LIGHT TELLSUS IT S HADEPLOY MEDORE THAN750 EMPLOYEES AND CONTARCTORSTO HELP WITH THE RESTORATIONPROCESS...WHICH COULD TAKEWEEKS.

BOATS AND RESCUEVEHICLES HAVE BEEN ON THE MOVEIN SOUTHERN LOUISIANASEARCHING FOR PEOPLE TRAPPEDIN THEIR HOMES FROM SEVEREFLOODING.

GOVERNORON RDESANTIS SAYS OUR URBAN SEARCHAND RESCUE TEAMS....FLORIDATASK FORCE 1 AND FLORIDA TASKFORCE 2 HAVE BEEN DEPLOYED.THEY ARE CURRENTLY ON STANYDBTHIS EVENING IN MISSISSIPI.AND THIS AFTERNOON...THESALVATION ARMY OF PALM BEACHCOUNTY SENT ITS CANTEEN ANDRAPID RESPONSE UNIT.

IT'ENSROUTE TO BILOXI, MISSISSIPPITO PROVIDE MEALS ANDASSISTANCE TO HELP AS MANYPEOPLE AS POSSIBLE IMPACTED BYHURRICANE IDA.