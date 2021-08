Hurricane Landfall Project’ documents Ida’s landfall

SOT UNDER VO THIS IS FRENIERLANDING IN LAPLA, CETHIS IS A LITTLE BOAT LANDING2SHOT JUST 24 HOURS AFTERHURRICANE IDA--HURRICANE RESEARCHER MARKSUDDUTH-- IS ALREADY WORKING TOSTUDYTHE IMPACTS.SHOWING ME THE FEEDS FROMCAMERAS HE STRATEGICALLYPLACED-- IN IDA'SPATH.

THIS TIME LAPSE FROMLAPLACE-- SHOWS IDA'S FURY OVERTHE COURSE OF HOURS SUNDAY ANDINTO THE NIGHT-- SOT/NATS UNDERVO- "IT'S NOT SUPPOSED TO LOOKLIKE THAT...UNTIL THE TECHNOLOGY GIVES INTO NATURE.SOT UNDER VO?

IT'S WORK THATSTARTED IN THE DAYS BEFORELANDFA--LLSUDDUTH AND HIS TEAM PLACEDNEARLY 30 CAMERAS LIKE THESE INIDA'S PATH.33:32 WE CAPTURED A LOT OF DATAMETEOROLOGICALLY, AND VISUALLYTHATWILL HELP PEOPLE UNDERSTAND WHATHAPPENS BUT HOW IT HAPPENEDSUDDUTH AND HIS TEAM MADE IT TORACELAND-- WHERE HE AND HIS TEAMSAWTHE EYE-- WITH THEIR OWN EYES--AND TRIED TO LAUNCH A WEATHERBALLOON SOT 39:07 BUT BECAUSE ITWAS CALLED A DIRTY EYE AT THATPOINT, A LITTLE BIT OF RAIN,STRONGER WIND, WE WEREN'TSUCCESSFUL.

BUT THE DAY WILLCOME WHEN WE LAUNCH THIS PAYLOADIN THE EYE UP TO THESTRATOSPHERE, COLLECTING DA ATFROM THE SURFACE OF THE EARTH TOTHE EDGE OF SPACE AND ALSOPROVIDING AVISUAL THAT NO ONE HAS EVER SEENBEFORE- LOOKING DOWN FROM THESTRATOSPHERE INTO THE EYE OF THEHURRICANE, IT'S GOING TO HAPPENSOMEDAY IT'S DATA-- AND VISUALSTHAT HURRICANE TRACK SHARES WITHTHENATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER,UNIVERSITIES AND OTHER EXPERTS--TO HELP EVALUATE FORECASTING--BUT ALSO FOR A GREATER GOOD.35:47 WE CAN LEARN STUFF DOWNTHE ROAD SUCH AS EXACTLY HOWTHESE HURRICANES DO WHAT THEYDO...WHATS THE TIME FRAME OF IT.AND IT MHT HIGELP PEOPLEWHO ARE NEW TO AN AREAUNDERSTAND WHEN THEY'RE TOLDWHAT DO DO DURINGA HURRICANE WARNING , THIS CANSHOW THEM AND MOTIVATE THEMFIRST TO SAVE THEIR LIFE AND TOMITIGATE PROPERTY DAMAGEIF YOU'D LIKE TO GET INVOVLEDSEARCH "HURRICANE TRACK" ON