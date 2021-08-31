Naomi Osaka Advances in US Open With First-Round Win Over Marie Bouzková

On Monday night, Naomi Osaka successfully defeated Marie Bouzková in the first round of the U.S. Open.

She is currently ranked No.

3 in the world, and Bouzková is ranked No.

87.

Osaka won the match 6-4, 6-1.

Bouzková kept up with Osaka well until the ninth game of the first set, when the momentum shifted strongly in favor of Osaka.

With the score tied 4-4, Osaka overcame Bouzková with two aces and a service winner.

She went on to close out the set minutes later and then the match thereafter.

It feels kind of crazy to play in front of everyone again.

I feel really comfortable here.

I'm just glad I won, Naomi Osaka, via statement.

The 23-year-old tennis star will now play against Serbian qualifier Olga Danilović in a second-round matchup.

If Osaka goes all the way and wins the U.S. Open, she would be the first back-to-back champion since Serena Williams. .

Williams, who is out this year due to a torn hamstring, won her third consecutive U.S. Open title in 2014.

Osaka began her 2021 season strong by taking the champion title at the Australian Open.

She went on to withdraw from Wimbledon in June and the French Open in July to focus on her own mental health issues.

The four-time Grand Slam winner did compete at the Tokyo Olympics, but lost in the third round.