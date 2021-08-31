VP Kamala Harris Presides Over Senate to Pass Afghanistan Evacuee Bill

VP Kamala Harris, Presides Over Senate, to Pass Afghanistan Evacuee Bill.

On August 31, the Senate passed a bill to assist Americans forced to evacuate Afghanistan.

'Politico' reports that Vice President Kamala Harris made a rare recess appearance to preside over the chamber.

The legislation boosts repatriation funding to help the over 5,000 Americans who were evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban rapidly took control of the country.

On August 30, the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending the nearly 20-year war.

It also marked the conclusion of a massive airlift operation which saw the evacuation of over 100,000 people.

They’ve been uprooted.

They were living in Afghanistan.

So [it’s] to take care of their necessities on a short-term basis — it might be housing, sustenance, food, transportation, those kind of things, on a short-term basis, Sen.

Ben Cardin (D-Md.), via 'Politico'.

'Politico' reports that the Biden administration has said a few hundred Americans remain in Afghanistan and are in need of evacuation.

The president and his national security team have been criticized for their alleged mismanagement of the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

They have also been accused of failing to adequately prepare for a rapid Taliban takeover of the country