Malignant Movie Trailer

Malignant Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: MALIGNANT is the latest creation from CONJURING universe architect James Wan.

The film marks director Wan's return to his roots with this new original horror thriller.

In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

Directed by James Wan starring Annabelle Wallis, Mckenna Grace, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jacqueline McKenzie, Jake Abel, Ingrid Bisu release date September 10, 2021 (in theaters and on HBO MAX)