NO TIME TO DIE Movie Trailer

NO TIME TO DIE Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica.

His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.

The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Christoph Waltz release date September 30, 2021 (U.K.), October 8, 2021 (U.S.)