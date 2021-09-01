Operation BBQ Relief provides Hurricane Ida support in Louisiana

DEVELOPING IN LOUISIANA--MORE THAN A MILLIONPELEOP ARE WITHOUTPOWER TONIGHT --AND SOME AREAS ARESTILL FLOODED -- TWODAYS AFTER HURRINECAIDA MADE LANDFALL.SEVERAL LOCALORGANIZATIONS ARESTEPPING UP TO HELP ONALL SIDES.EVERGY -- HELPINGRESTORE POWER.HEART TO HEART --BRINGING FIRST AID ANDNECESSIEITS --OPERATION BBQ' RELIEFPLANS TO COOK FORTHOUSANDS OF PEOPLEWHO COULD USE A BREAKRIGHT ABOUT NOW.K-S-H-B 41 REPORR TEMEGAN ABUNDIS JOINS USWITH MORE ON THEIRIMPACT.MEGAN?OPERATION BBQ IS INHAMMOND, LOUISIA.

NAIT'S A PLACE THEY'REFAMILIAR WITH.BECAUSE THEY WERETHERE JUST FIVE YEARSAGO SERVING THEIRONE-MILLIONTH MEALAFTER A HORRIBLE FLOODEVENT.THEY"RE BACK- T BUTHIS TIME THEY HAVE 9.1MILLION MEALSES RVED..AND THAT NUMBER ISABOUT TO GO WAY .UP"The damage here is actuallya lot worse than I thought."STAN HAYES AND HISOPERATION BBQ RELIEFTEAM"This is Hammond Louisianawe are just pulling in."TOOK THE 800 MILE DRIVETO HURRICANE IDA'SDESTRUCTION TH.

PA"Trees uprooted I've neverseen trees uprooted this big inpeople's yards.""Holy Cow, look at tha" t.THEY PULLED INhttps://fb.watch/7KtIYcMWN/"nat honk honk"TO AN EMPTY SCHOOLSPARKING T LO"If we walked over here youcould just see the power thatcame through this areait,blew out the fiberglasssidelights.""That first garage door wasblown off the tracks and justripped into the building."THEY'LL SET UP CAMPHERE WH-IT"Five semi-trucks and we havemultiple three or four othersthat are on the road."https://fb.watch/7KtIYcMWN/"Nat honk honk"FILLEDIT WHYOUGUESSED IT..MEATJUST IMAGINE ONETRAILER FILLED WITH 24PALLETS OF PORKPRODUCT FROM K-C,OKLAHOMA EVEN IOWA TOSUPPORT THE PEOPLE INLOUISIANA.6:25 STAN"We've been in over 30 states,80 disasters, providing thathot BBQ meal to somebody intheir time of need."THEY HOPE TO BE OUTHERE FOR A FEW WEEKSSERVING MORE THAN 350THOUSA MEALSND"Big John is on the tilt skietllhe's doing rice and beans.""You should see some of e thbark of the pulled pork there."AND THEY'LL PUSH THISFOOD AND THEIR K-CWARMTH-- OUT ALLAROUND THE STA.

TE"Most of us who have beencooking BBQ for any amountof time take for granted what apulled pork meal meanso tsomeone.

It means so muchmore when you see thatsomebody has lt oseverything."

