For ways to maybe better tWe have one suggestion tomedically perhaps suffineris back with us from Souththe phone could really behelper.

Right.

Andrew.

Ohor your man is struggling,about thpie ll.

Uh and I dthat enjoys that process.effects.

It doesn't work fWell, South Bay Medical Cland correcting erectile dyClinically proven to openvessels.

Think about whatit up stronger.

That is whdoes.

Although you don't fthe bedroom where you wantit.

And we've helped so maanalogy.

I don't think I'vyou said, you know, there'is no discomfort.

But therabout some of the resultsto see.

That's the best pafinish up the treatments,almo lstike a new person.tend to fall into place ouThe relationship improvesoverall happiness as well.intimate moments they canand we've spoke about thismany times once you startworks it builds confidencejust goes on the heels ofright there.

But before yothe confidence to pick upeven do some research onliBay Medical Clinic dot com50 clinical studies that hCambridge University and stested this on men with vapretty major health conditIt is highly effective.

Itthe new standard of care fAnd you know what I like.about special offers hereI know you've got one justthat you want to share.

Anit shows how much you belias well.

That's right.

Thethis segment.

The initialand blood flow ultrasoundbe no charge plus a gift tresults in the bedroom.

Yoto love it.

It's worth theabout $500.

Call us now anfree.

And speaking of givithere's the phone number.website that has all of thAndrew was referring to.

S