Bears roam free in empty South Lake Tahoe amid wildfire evacuations

The California resort town is bereft of people as the Caldor Fire approaches.
Bears, who are often spotted in the area, have made themselves at home outside convenience stores, around garbage cans and elsewhere.
Team coverage of crews battling the Caldor Fire and trying to save property around South Lake Tahoe (8-31-2021)
Rachel Wulff reports on new evacuation orders across the Lake Tahoe Basin due to the Caldor Fire (8-30-2021)