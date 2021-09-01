Wednesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited - Ordi (GSMG), off about 9.8% and shares of Emerald Holding down about 2.9% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Pbf Energy, trading lower by about 5.9% and Delek US Holdings, trading lower by about 3.5%.