Thursday, September 16, 2021

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.7%.

Leading the group were shares of Sandridge Energy, up about 14.2% and shares of Tellurian up about 13.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Aemetis, trading up by about 12.4% and Clean Energy Fuels, trading up by about 4.9% on Wednesday.

