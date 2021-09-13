Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals

Leading the group were shares of Crescent Point Energy, up about 14.7% and shares of Tellurian up about 12.8% on the day.

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by IAMGold, trading higher by about 10.9% and Fortuna Silver Mines, trading up by about 10% on Monday.