Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%.
Leading the group were shares of Crescent Point Energy, up about 14.7% and shares of Tellurian up about 12.8% on the day.
In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%.
Leading the group were shares of Crescent Point Energy, up about 14.7% and shares of Tellurian up about 12.8% on the day.
In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%.
Leading the group were shares of Crescent Point Energy, up about 14.7% and shares of Tellurian up about 12.8% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by IAMGold, trading higher by about 10.9% and Fortuna Silver Mines, trading up by about 10% on Monday.
In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%. Leading the..
In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag..