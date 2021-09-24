Friday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Restaurants & Eateries

Leading the group were shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP), up about 9.7% and shares of Borr Drilling (BORR) up about 8.2% on the day.

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%.

In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%.

Leading the group were shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP), up about 9.7% and shares of Borr Drilling (BORR) up about 8.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Chuy's Holdings (CHUY), trading up by about 7.6% and BJ's Restaurants (BJRI), trading higher by about 6.1% on Friday.