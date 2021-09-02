Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks

Leading the group were shares of Goodrich Petroleum, up about 16.3% and shares of Laredo Petroleum, up about 10% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Lithium Americas, trading up by about 12.6% and Uranium Energy, trading higher by about 9.6% on Thursday.