Bonnaroo Is Canceled Due to Flooding From Ida

On September 1, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee announced that the event would be canceled due to flooding from Hurricane Ida.

The storm was downgraded to a tropical depression by the time it hit the state on August 31.

The four-day festival was scheduled to start September 2 with headliners like the Foo Fighters, Run the Jewels and many others.

We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo.

While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely, Bonnaroo, via Twitter.

We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience, Bonnaroo, via Twitter.

Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time.

WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022!, Bonnaroo, via Twitter.

People who had already arrived in Tennessee for the festival took to social media to voice their frustrations about the last-minute cancellation.

Gizmodo reports that people who ordered their tickets through the main festival-sanctioned booker will get refunded in about a month.

However, other people who purchased tickets through private brokers may be out of luck