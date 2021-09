Warm and hazy day with a cooler and rainy evening

HOT AND HAZY TODAY BEFORE RAINAND THUNDERSTOS RMMOVE OUT OF THE MOUNTAS INOVERNIGHT.WE'RE GOING TO BE WEATHEALR ERTTODAY FOR HEAVRAY IN ANDFLOODING POTENTIAL ACROSS THEMOUNTAINS, MAINLY THE SANGRE DECRTOISS AND THE SURROUNDING BURNSCARS R FOOUR REGION.STORMS WILL START IN THE WESTERNAND CENTRAL MOUNTAINS LATE THISMORNING AND SLOWLY MOVE EASTTHROUGH THE DAYTIME.WE'LL START TO SEE STORMS JUMPOUT TOWARDS I-25 BY THE END OFTHE DAY, BUT MOST OF THE RAINALONG AND EAST OF I-25 WILL COMEAFTER 6 PM TONIGHT.THERE COULD BE SOME HEAVY RAINAND LIGHTNING ALONG I-25 AND THEPLAINS, BUT SEVERE WEATHERS INOT EXPECTED.WE'LL SEE RAIN MOVE EASTOVERNIGHT THROUGH E THPLAINS BUTDRY OUT BY THURSDAY MORNING.THURSDAY WE'LL KEEP A CHANCE FORSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON BUT WITHLESS MOISTURE, STORMS LLWI BEMORE ISOLATED AND MORE LIKELY TOSTAY IN THE MOUNTAINS, ALONGHE TRATON MESA, AND IN THE PESIKPEAK REGION.WE'LL KEEP SMALL STORM CHAESNCTHROUGH FRIDAY AND SATURDAY WITHDRY AND HOTTER AIR LIKELY BY THESTART OF NEXT WEEK.HOT AND HAZY TODAY BEFORE RAINAND THUNDERSTORMSMOVE OUT OF THE MOUNTAINSOVERNIT.GHWE'RE GOING TO BE WEATHER ALERTTODAY FOR HEAVY RAINND AFLOODING POTENTIAL ACROSS THEMOUNTAINS, MAINLY THE SANGREE DCRISTOS AND THE SURROUNDG INBURNSCARS FOR OUR REGION.STORMS WILL START IN THE WESTERNAND CENTRAL MOUNTAINS LATE THISMORNING AND SLOWLY MOVE STEATHROUGH THE DAYTIME.WE'LL START TO SEE STORMS MPJUOUT TOWARDS I-25 BY THE ENOFDTHE DAY, BUT MOST OF THE RAINALONG AND EAST OF I-25 WILL COMEAFTER 6 PM TONIGHT.THERE COULD BE SOME HEAVY INRAAND LIGHTNING ALONG I-25 AND THEPLAINS, BUT SEVERE WEATHER ISNOT EXPECTED.WE'LL SEE RAIN MOVE EASTOVERNIGHT THROUGH THE PLAINS BUTDRY OUT BY THURSDAY MORNING.THURSDAY WE'LL KEEP ACHANCE FOR STORMS IN THEAFTERNOON BUT WITH LESSMOISTURE, STORMS WILL BE MOREISOLATED AND MORE LIKELY TO AYSTIN THE MOUNTAINS, ALONG THERATON MESA, AND IN THE PIKESPEAK REGION.WE'LL KEEP SMALL STORM CHANCESTHROUGH FRIDAY AND SATURDAY WITHDRY AND HOTTER AIR LIKELY BY THESTART OF NEXT WEEK.HOT AND HAZY TODAY BEFORE INRAAND THUNDERSTORMSMOVE OUT OF THE MOUNTAINSOVERNIGHT.WE'RE GOING TO BE WEATHER ALERTTODAY FOR HEAVY RAIN ANDFLOODING POTENTIAL ACROSS THEMOUNTAINS, MAINLY THE SANGRE DECRISTOS AND THE SURROUNDING RNBUSCARS FOR OUR REGI.

ONSTORMS WILL START IN THE WESTERNAND CENTRAL MOUNTAINS LATE TS HIMORNING AND SLOWLY MOVE EASTTHROUGH THE DAYTIME.WE'LL START TO SEE STORMS MPJUOUT TOWARDS I-25 BY THE END OFTHE DAY, BUT MOST OF THE RAINALONG AND EAST OF I-25 WILL COMEAFTER 6 PM TONIGHT.THERE COULD BE SOME HEAVY RAINAND LIGHTNING ALONG I-25 ANDHE TPLAINS, BUT SEVERE WEATHER ISNOT EXPECTED.WE'LL SEE RAIN MOVE EASTOVERNIGHT THROUGH THE PLAINSUT BDRY OUT BY THURSDAY MORNING.THURSDAY WE'LL KEEP ACHANCE FOR STORMS IN THEAFTERNOON BUT WITH LESSMOISTURE, STORMS WILL BE MOREISOLATED AND MORE LIKELY TO STAYIN THE MOUNTAINS, ALONG E THWE'LL KEEP SMALL STORM CHAESNCROTHUGH FRIDAY AND SATURDAY WITHDRY AND HOTTER AIR LIKELY BY THESTART OF NEXT WEEK.