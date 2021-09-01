Biden Pushes For Guaranteed Pre-K and Community College For All Americans

‘Does anybody think in the 21st century … that 12 years of education is enough to be able to live a middle-class life?

I don’t think so’ — President Joe Biden pushed for guaranteed free pre-K and community college while talking about his Build Back Better plan in Illinois.

